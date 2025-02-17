21,630 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Palacios Wealth Management LLC

Palacios Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,000. Broadcom accounts for about 5.3% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 829.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 943.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,076.5% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $233.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.33. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.87%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,352.80. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

