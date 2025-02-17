22,252 Shares in Everus (NYSE:ECG) Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECG. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth about $31,611,000. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Everus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Everus Stock Performance

ECG stock opened at $48.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Everus has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $77.93.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Everus will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everus Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

