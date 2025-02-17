28,438 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Acquired by 5T Wealth LLC

5T Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $58.27 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

