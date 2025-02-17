4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Short Interest Update

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

4imprint Group Stock Performance

FRRFF remained flat at $71.33 during midday trading on Monday. 4imprint Group has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $82.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

