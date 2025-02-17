4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Short Interest Update

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
4imprint Group Stock Performance
FRRFF remained flat at $71.33 during midday trading on Monday. 4imprint Group has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $82.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55.
About 4imprint Group
