4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $726,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,729 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 52,152 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 223,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

