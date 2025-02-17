4Thought Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSJT opened at $21.64 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.