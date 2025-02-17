4Thought Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average of $77.80. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.86 and a 52 week high of $82.63.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
