4Thought Financial Group Inc. Sells 665 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,904.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 425,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.82 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $66.13.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

