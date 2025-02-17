58,594 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Purchased by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJT opened at $139.36 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
