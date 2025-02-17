5,865 Shares in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Acquired by 5T Wealth LLC

5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,841,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 253.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 24,658 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 172,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000.
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $102.99 on Monday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $107.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.25.
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
