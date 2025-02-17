5,865 Shares in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Acquired by 5T Wealth LLC

5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,841,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 253.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 24,658 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 172,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $102.99 on Monday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $107.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.25.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.