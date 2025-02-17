5T Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 29,981 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of 5T Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 346,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,424,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 107,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBB stock opened at $92.43 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3414 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

