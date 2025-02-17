5T Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

5T Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of 5T Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 14,999.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,247,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,361 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 704,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,171,000 after buying an additional 441,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,544,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,628,000 after buying an additional 394,221 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,317,000 after acquiring an additional 344,491 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,370,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,364,000 after acquiring an additional 294,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $84.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.03.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.