5T Wealth LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

5T Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWOB. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 69.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 488.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 34,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 28,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $64.40 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

