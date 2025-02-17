5T Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,603,000 after acquiring an additional 249,351 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $23,495,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,458.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after buying an additional 150,607 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,428.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 125,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after buying an additional 117,113 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,625,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $133.45 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $108.40 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.47 and its 200 day moving average is $127.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.