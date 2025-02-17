5T Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

5T Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 160,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of 5T Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.89 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.