5T Wealth LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 41 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $203,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 226.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 11.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Booking from $5,100.00 to $4,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,044.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,919.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,505.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

