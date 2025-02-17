600 Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Acquired by Mainsail Asset Management LLC

Mainsail Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Corpay by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Corpay by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 22.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its stake in Corpay by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.71.

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,961.88. This trade represents a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay stock opened at $377.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.10 and a 52 week high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. Analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

