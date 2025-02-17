888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Up 7.3% in January

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,500 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 707,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.3 days.

888 Price Performance

Shares of 888 stock remained flat at $0.87 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. 888 has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.18.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

