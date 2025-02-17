888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Up 7.3% in January

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,500 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 707,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.3 days.
888 Price Performance
Shares of 888 stock remained flat at $0.87 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. 888 has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.18.
888 Company Profile
