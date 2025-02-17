9,335 Shares in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Purchased by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTO. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the third quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Rentokil Initial by 30.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 15,208.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of RTO opened at $27.04 on Monday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

