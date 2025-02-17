Addis & Hill Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Addis & Hill Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.6% of Addis & Hill Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Addis & Hill Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 83,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

