Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Sells 45 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 63.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $229,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $445.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $376.14 and a 12 month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

