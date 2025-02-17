AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Update

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 916,700 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 837,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AEON Mall Price Performance
AMLLF opened at C$13.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.32. AEON Mall has a 1 year low of C$12.00 and a 1 year high of C$15.67.
About AEON Mall
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AEON Mall
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for AEON Mall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Mall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.