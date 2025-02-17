Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky Sells 190,301 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $26,739,193.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,231,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,674,059.35. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $4,994,930.07.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $5,122,620.59.

On Monday, January 6th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $5,223,773.02.

On Monday, December 23rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $5,137,620.38.

On Monday, December 9th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $5,288,002.89.

On Monday, November 25th, Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62.

Airbnb Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $161.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

