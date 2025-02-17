Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,839,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 54.8% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ISRG stock opened at $595.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.66.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
