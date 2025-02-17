Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,872.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 611,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 590,999 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 802,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after buying an additional 282,668 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,772,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,958,000 after buying an additional 246,899 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,994,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,249,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $29.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.