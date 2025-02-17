Allworth Financial LP Buys 26,507 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,582,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,088,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after buying an additional 226,276 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,611,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,686,000 after acquiring an additional 276,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $57.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

