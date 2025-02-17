Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 195.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,766 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 132,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $209.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

