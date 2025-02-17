Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $194.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.26. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

