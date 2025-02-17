Allworth Financial LP Has $13.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 135.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,568 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $181.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average of $177.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

