Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $272.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.81 and a 12 month high of $277.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

