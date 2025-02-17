Allworth Financial LP Sells 3,477 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GIGB opened at $45.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

