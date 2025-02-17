Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII) Senior Officer Sells C$31,500.00 in Stock

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00.

Shares of TSE:AII remained flat at C$1.89 during trading on Friday. 529,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,928. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.92. Almonty Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$550.91 million, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

