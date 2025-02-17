AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 196.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.9% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54.8% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,181.75. This trade represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,380. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $595.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $559.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

