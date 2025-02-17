AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. AbbVie accounts for 2.3% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 272,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,373,000 after acquiring an additional 198,647 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 125,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $193.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.93 and a 200-day moving average of $186.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 257.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,751.92. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.