AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 978.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK opened at $96.68 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.47 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.44.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

