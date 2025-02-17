AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 554.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 40,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $90,232.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,395.08. The trade was a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $33.22 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2,051.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

