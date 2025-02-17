AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 554.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 40,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period.
In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $90,232.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,395.08. The trade was a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $33.22 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2,051.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
