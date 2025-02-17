AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $479,000 in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8,414.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000.

USPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of USPH opened at $86.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.48. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In related news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,141.25. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

