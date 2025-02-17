AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.79.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at $152.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.43 and a 200 day moving average of $190.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.79 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

