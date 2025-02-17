American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Update

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,370,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 13,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEO

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $14.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.