American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $17.20 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 0.27.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter worth $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 33.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

