Americana Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $539.77 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The stock has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $507.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.26.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.92.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

