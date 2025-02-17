Americana Partners LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,780 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 60.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $74.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.04 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.44.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

