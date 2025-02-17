Americana Partners LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $64.44. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $68.77.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

