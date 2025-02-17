Americana Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,940 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.28 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.4033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

