Americana Partners LLC Purchases 3,405 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth approximately $3,555,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 197.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 21.4% in the third quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FJAN opened at $46.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

