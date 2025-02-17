Americana Partners LLC Purchases 68,861 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1,509.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,424 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 68,861 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 329,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the third quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.0% in the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,906 shares of company stock worth $5,406,382 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $308.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

