Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 87,100 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 87,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $58.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

