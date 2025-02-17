Analog Devices (ADI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter. Analog Devices has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.43-1.63 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $214.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.68. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $182.57 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 111.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. TD Cowen cut their price target on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total transaction of $2,158,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,590.89. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.