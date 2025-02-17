Analysts Set ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT at $135.89

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of COP opened at $96.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average is $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $94.23 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

