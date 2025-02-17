Analysts Set Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target at $32.25

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPCH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Option Care Health by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 83,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

